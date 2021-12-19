Body of missing boater located in waters near Rickenbacker Causeway

The search for a missing South Florida man ended sadly on Saturday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday morning that they located the body of 26-year-old Joustin Chavez.

Authorities said he was last seen boarding a boat on Friday night at Miami Marine Stadium.

Several agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and City of Miami Fire crews, spent 23 hours searching for Chavez.

Chavez’s body was found in the waters north of the Rickenbacker Causeway at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday.