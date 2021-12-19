78º
Jingle Ball concert at FLA Live Arena cancelled due to spreading of COVID-19 omicron variant

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

An aerial view of the arena prior to the game between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals on November 04, 2021 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. (Bruce Bennett, 2021 Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – FLA Live Arena announced the cancellation of Sunday’s iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball concert.

The annual holiday season event was scheduled for Sunday evening at the Sunrise venue.

In a tweet, FLA Live Arena stated the cancellation was, “Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks.”

All ticket holds will receive refunds within 48 hours, according to arena officials.

Scheduled to perform were Ed Sheeran, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, Ajr, Kane Brown and several others.

