Pet cat rescued from fire on second floor of Fort Lauderdale condo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters battled a blaze inside a Fort Lauderdale condo Sunday afternoon, rescuing a pet in the process.

The second and third floors of the Pearl Flagler Village Apartments on Northeast 3rd Avenue had to be evacuated due to the fire.

Crews worked to put out the flames, which were contained to a second floor unit.

That’s where firefighters discovered a cat still inside.

“They made entry, extinguished the fire, checked for occupants - there were no occupants,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Salzano. “They did find a cat and were able to bring the cat out.”

Authorities said the cat did require some treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.