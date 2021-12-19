77º
Several migrants detained after coming ashore in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Saira Anwer, Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Authorities rushed to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea early Sunday morning after receiving reports of migrants coming ashore.

U.S. Border Patrol and members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

According to BSO, deputies responded to the area of A1A just south of Commercial Boulevard.

So far authorities say they have detained seven migrants.

Witnesses told Local 10 News they saw anywhere between 20 and 30 adults exit the boat after it arrived, many carrying bags with them.

Border Patrol agents said they will take the migrants into custody.

