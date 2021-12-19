77º
South Floridians helping collect toys for children of families impacted by deadly Kentucky tornadoes

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

DORAL, Fla. – With Christmas less than a week away, a South Florida organization is finding ways to spread the holiday cheer.

This year, the event organizer is planning a holiday party for families in Kentucky affected by the deadly tornadoes that impacted the area earlier this month.

Gaby Schuetz has been hosting toy drives for people in need for several years.

With the help of social media and the Global Empowerment Mission, three truckloads of toys were collected to help bring Christmas to children whose families were impacted by the tornadoes.

The toys in Kentucky will be taken to Talon Falls Park, which has been decorated like Santa’s Enchanted Forest.

Kids will be invited on Christmas Eve to enter the toy village and choose presents from Santa.

