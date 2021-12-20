74º
wplg logo

Local News

No evidence of active shooter found at theater after initial scare, police say

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Davie Police Department
Davie police officers responded to a call of an active shooter in Cinemark at 15601 Sheridan Street on Sunday evening.

Davie police officers responded to a call of an active shooter in Cinemark at 15601 Sheridan Street on Sunday evening, but said later no evidence of an active shooter was found after the building was cleared.

Police said it appears a passing vehicle “backfired” from the muffler area and caused confusion within the theater.

No evidence of any criminal activity was located, police said. Officers checked the interior and exterior of the building as precaution.

Business should be going back to normal shortly, police said.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter