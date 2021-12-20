No evidence of active shooter found at theater after initial scare, police say

Davie police officers responded to a call of an active shooter in Cinemark at 15601 Sheridan Street on Sunday evening.

Davie police officers responded to a call of an active shooter in Cinemark at 15601 Sheridan Street on Sunday evening, but said later no evidence of an active shooter was found after the building was cleared.

Police said it appears a passing vehicle “backfired” from the muffler area and caused confusion within the theater.

No evidence of any criminal activity was located, police said. Officers checked the interior and exterior of the building as precaution.

Business should be going back to normal shortly, police said.