Police: 76-year-old man admits to shooting woman during argument following sexual encounter

DAVIE, Fla. – A man called the police on Monday, admitting he shot a woman inside a home in Davie.
The woman had a gunshot wound to her face and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Opening fire was 76-year-old David Lawn.
According to a police report, Lawn told officers he shot a woman during an argument after the two had sex.
Lawn told police he took out a gun from a nearby drawer and shot her.
He is now facing a second-degree murder charge after shooting the woman twice point blank.
Authorities have yet to provide any information about the victim.