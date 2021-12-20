Police: 76-year-old man admits to shooting woman during argument following sexual encounter

A man called the police on Monday, admitting he shot a woman inside a home in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – A man called the police on Monday, admitting he shot a woman inside a home in Davie.

The woman had a gunshot wound to her face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Opening fire was 76-year-old David Lawn.

According to a police report, Lawn told officers he shot a woman during an argument after the two had sex.

Lawn told police he took out a gun from a nearby drawer and shot her.

He is now facing a second-degree murder charge after shooting the woman twice point blank.

Authorities have yet to provide any information about the victim.