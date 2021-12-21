Arrest warrant issued for woman in Hollywood restaurant crash

Breaking News: An arrest warrant was issued for Hollywood for the woman in the November restaurant crash.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Broward County judge issued an arrest warrant for a woman who was involved in the Nov. 2 crash outside of The Bang Shack restaurant in Hollywood.

Detectives expect 45-year-old Shana Soto to surrender on Tuesday afternoon.

Soto was driving a 2013 Honda CRV eastbound in the north alley of Harrison Street. She was approaching 20th Avenue when she swerved past the Hollywood Fire Rescue Engine 105, police said.

Soto struck the curb and drove onto the sidewalk where The Bang Shack restaurant customers were having dinner, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Ana Verastegui was among the three injured. She lost the lower part of both her legs. She was having dinner with her fiancée, Marcelo Santolalla, after returning from a trip to Peru to visit family.

This is a developing story.