Feds fund Fort Lauderdale’s new gun intelligence center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale will be investigating shootings like no other city in Broward County.

Police Chief Larry Scirotto and Mayor Dean Trantalis announced on Tuesday at City Hall that a federal grant will help set up the city’s new Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center.

The center will use ballistic fingerprints — a firearm’s unique pattern of markings left on discharged ammunition that serves as a forensics tool — to help detectives solve crimes.

The center will make it easier for FLPD to work with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

Years in the making

In 1997, the FBI and ATF established the National Integrated Ballistics Identification Network, or NIBIN, a digital database of crime evidence.

The NIBIN’s National Correlation and Training Center, or NNCTC, has been returning investigative leads since it opened in April 2016.

ATF launched the Crime Gun Intelligence Centers across multiple jurisdictions in July 2016 to collect, analyze and distribute intelligence data about crime guns. ATF provided the grant to Fort Lauderdale this year.

FLPD and BSO were among NIBIN’s 20 partners in Florida. The list also included the crime labs at the Miami Police Department, the Miami Gardens Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to ATF.