Broward street shooting injures 1 in white BMW

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A shooting and a car crash injured one person on Wednesday in Broward County. Officers are searching for a shooter who fled.

The person wounded was in a white BMW that crashed into a light pole near the intersection of Northwest 18th Court and Northwest 53rd Avenue in Lauderhill.

The driver of a white BMW crashed into a light pole during a street shooting on Wednesday in Lauderhill, police said. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

According to Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, detectives are searching for the shooter who fled. There is only one way in and out of the neighborhood.

Fire Rescue personnel took the person injured to Broward Health Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis and Photojournalist Amanda Rivera contributed to this report.

