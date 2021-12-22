Gunfire causes a crash in Lauderhill, sending one person to the hospital

Police say a victim was shot multiples times, causing an accident that send one person to the hospital in critical condition

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police in Lauderhill are investigating the scene of a shooting, later ending in a car accident, that sent one victim to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday.

The shooting happened along the 5200 Block of Northwest 18th Court. The victim was found inside a white two-door BMW, with multiple bullet holes along its side. Police say the victim was shot multiple times.

Family members of the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, rushed to the scene, fearing the worst.

“I told him not to go. I begged him not to go. I said, ‘Don’t be drivin’ nobody car.’ He said ‘I’m good, Grandma, I’ll be back,’ said Mary Brown, the victim’s grandmother.

Mary Brown says her grandson did not have a white BMW, but she’s convinced he was behind the wheel of vehicle found at the scene when he was shot.

“I can’t do this anymore. I just buried two grandsons,” said Mary Brown.

Local 10 News was on the scene when the victim’s younger brother arrived. The crew informed the family that the victim was in critical condition at Broward Health.

“Life is too short for this stuff. Life is too short. 20-years-old ‚that’s my oldest baby,” said Simone Brown, the victim’s mother.

Police say they received multiple calls around 11:30 a.m., about two cars, one dark, one white, with the people inside shooting at each other. The driver of the BMW lost control, hit a pole and crashed. The dark colored car kept going. Witnesses say they rushed to the victim to help. Police are still looking for the shooter and the vehicle involved in the incident.

“It is pretty brazen and if you notice the geography about this particular area, there’s only one way in and one way out. So you come off 55th Avenue, so hopefully we were able to capture some information as to the suspect vehicle, " said Lt. Mike Santiago, Lauderhill Police.

The victim’s mother hopes someone will tell police what they saw.

“All these people around here, these kids, they need to say something. Don’t just say it to me. Tell them. Tell the ones with the badge. Tell the ones with the badges, " said Simone Brown.