Woman in DUI crash with 3 injuries in Hollywood is depressed, will go to rehab, attorney says

A woman appeared in court on Wednesday to face 13 charges after a DUI crash that injured three people in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The woman who is accused of injuring three people outside of a restaurant in Hollywood appeared in front of Broward County Circuit Judge Corey Cawthon on Wednesday morning.

Shana Soto’s defense attorney said she has been severely depressed and was getting treatment at a rehabilitation center. The prosecutor said a little more than three hours after the crash her blood alcohol level was .193 — more than twice the legal limit.

Cawthon decided Soto, 45, will be released on bond under a list of conditions that include wearing an ankle GPS monitor.

Soto surrendered on Tuesday afternoon to face 13 charges, including driving under the influence and reckless driving, for the crash that injured three people on Nov. 2. outside of The Bang Shack. She was driving a 2013 Honda CRV.

Soto was driving eastbound in the north alley of Harrison Street and she was approaching 20th Avenue when she swerved past the Hollywood Fire Rescue Engine 105, struck the curb, and drove onto the sidewalk where The Bang Shack customers were having dinner, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Ana Verastegui was among the three injured. She lost the lower part of both her legs. She was with her fiancée, Marcelo Santolalla, after returning from a trip to Peru to visit family. She remains in rehabilitation.

Soto is facing two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury; two counts of DUI causing injury; reckless driving causing serious bodily injury; two counts of reckless driving causing injury; three counts of DUI causing property damage; three counts of reckless driving causing property damage.