Broward man facing 20 child porn charges arrested again

Thomas Lee Jr., 30, was arrested again this week, months after his release on bond for similar child pornography charges.

NORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale man already faced 20 criminal charges related to child pornography when he was arrested again this week on six new charges.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office took Thomas Lee Jr., 30, of North Lauderdale, into custody Tuesday.

Detectives from BSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force accuse Lee of promoting sexual performance by a child and possessing child pornography.

He was arrested back in October 2020, records show, in connection to crimes from Nov. 8, 2017, through May 27, 2020.

BSO said Lee was released on bond this past July, when he was placed on electronic monitoring and ordered to remain at his home 24 hours a day. A judge also ordered that Lee not use devices that access the internet.

However, detectives say they received a tip last month and found that Lee accessed pornographic images involving young children on multiple occasions between September and October.

Lee is currently being held at the BSO Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on a $1.2 million bond.