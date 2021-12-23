Miami police to announce arrest in connection to 2 murders, shooting

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and interim Police Chief Manuel Morales are scheduled to announce the arrest of a suspect at 5 p.m., on Thursday, outside of the Miami Police Department’s headquarters.

Suarez said the man is a suspect in two shootings in December and a fatal stabbing in October.

Officers arrested Willy Maceo for trespassing about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at 445 NW 4th St., according to the arrest form.

Maceo, 25, is a real estate agent. State records show he obtained his real estate license on June 13, 2018, and reported he lives in Miami-Dade County’s Kendale Lakes neighborhood.

Willy Maceo (MPD)

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.