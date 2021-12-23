South Florida girl hits all the right notes during her performance at Miami Dolphins game

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida girl shares her talents with thousands of fans at the Hard Rock Stadium, singing the national anthem before a Miami Dolphins game.

11-year-old Isabella Velasquez has had a love for singing since she was old enough to say her first words.

“I would throw on my Elsa costume and was like let it go! So from that moment my dad knew I had a passion for singing,” said Isabella Velasquez.

That passion and talent was on full display on Sunday, in front of tens of thousands of people.

“Well when I first went on the field it was really nerve wrecking but after that I just started singing and I was like wow I’m here! I loved it. I was honestly so proud of myself and so happy that I was given that opportunity by the dolphins and yea, it was my Christmas gift,” said Isabella Velasquez.

“It seems like the most pressure on her and the bigger the occasion, the better she sings. In my mind there’s no doubt that she will be an international super star,” said Rafael Velasquez.

Isabella shares the dream of being an international super star, but says she has a practical back up plan.

“If it doesn’t work out, I want to be a pediatrician,” said Isabella Velasquez.

The young star says she was heavily inspired by Whitney Houston’s performance at the 1991 Superbowl.