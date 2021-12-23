Suspect seen shooting at Miramar gas station still on the loose

Police are looking for a man who opened fire at a gas station Wednesday night, sending a victim to the hospital.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video opening fire at a gas station Wednesday night.

It happened at the Sunoco at 7520 Pembroke Road at 7:45 p.m.

The video shows the shooter approaching a black four-door Infiniti sedan and firing several rounds. The driver of the car takes off, with the shooter chasing after.

Detectives say the victim inside the car was hit multiple times and rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable condition.

They describe the suspect as a thin Black male.

Investigators ask anyone who has information about the shooting to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.