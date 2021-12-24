Bold criminals use computer to mimic key fob, get away with truck worth $80K

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Thursday morning a group of bold, brazen Grinches stole a man’s truck.

Just how did they get away with the 2020 Dodge Ram Mega Cab worth around $80,000?

“They used a computer to plug into a car and started it up with a computer,” said the victim, whose identity is being concealed.

The Keystone Point resident in North Miami captured the crime on video.

“What I understand is they have a computer system that has the intelligence to mimic a fob which is the key that starts your car,” he said.

There have been similar cases in the past where crooks use software to hack into the fob system.

“The message is that we need more security in the neighborhood,” the victim said.

In the video, the crooks can be seen making themselves at home while using the computer to start the truck.

“It is happening, it has gone rampant in Miami where there are lots of stolen cars they are finding in neighborhoods,” the victim said. “It’s scary. I think something needs to be done about that.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.