Broward man mailed cash to hitman in murder plot, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say Ryan Hadeed, of Pembroke Pines, mailed money and instructions for a hitman to target his ex-girlfriend's new love interest.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man appeared in federal court Thursday, accused of using the mail to “solicit, plan, and pay for the murder of his former girlfriend’s new love interest,” prosecutors say.

Investigators say Ryan Hadeed, 43, sent a request to an intended hitman that read “I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida says Hadeed’s continued mailings included a description of the man he wanted killed, his address and his likely travel schedule.

He also sent $10,000 cash and a deadline for the killing, a criminal complaint affidavit says.

The man targeted is still alive.

Investigators say Hadeed left the country on the day the hitman received the cash and pictures but that more evidence was found when he returned from his international trip, and he was arrested Wednesday.

He faces one count of using interstate commerce facilities (the U.S. mail system) in the commission of murder for hire and could get up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

He is scheduled back in court in Fort Lauderdale for a pretrial detention hearing Wednesday.