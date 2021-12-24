68º
Police: Husband kills wife, turns gun on himself but survives

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Parker Branton, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a murder.

According to police, the call came in at approximately 12:09 a.m.

Officers are calling the incident a murder and an attempted suicide between a husband and wife.

It happened in the area of Southwest 134th Avenue and 20th Street.

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

He survived the shooting and was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, there were two children in the house at the time of the shooting: a 5-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. It was the girl who called 911.

