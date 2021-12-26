1 dead, 3 injured during 3 Christmas weekend shootings in Broward

Detectives are investigating three shootings, including a fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale, over the Christmas weekend in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for suspects in three shootings over the Christmas weekend in Broward County — including a man’s murder and a police-involved shooting.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to arrest a suspect who shot at them and fled on Saturday night near the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 19th Street.

Deputies fired back at the suspect, so the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating that shooting. Deputies were not wounded during the shooting.

1 DEAD, 1 INJURED

Bernie Jean, 37, a Pompano Beach resident, died on Sunday morning outside of the Take 1 Lounge, at 801 NE 62nd St. The shooter who killed him also injured a bystander and fled the crime scene.

2 INJURED

There was also a shooting at the Shato, a downtown Fort Lauderdale nightclub, near the intersection of Southwest Second Street and Nugent Avenue. Two people were injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with video related to the fatal shooting to visit this page and submit it as evidence. They are also asking anyone with information to call Detective M. Benson at 954-828-6561 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.