73º
wplg logo

Local News

1 dead, 3 injured during 3 Christmas weekend shootings in Broward

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Crime
Detectives are investigating three shootings, including a fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale, over the Christmas weekend in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for suspects in three shootings over the Christmas weekend in Broward County — including a man’s murder and a police-involved shooting.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to arrest a suspect who shot at them and fled on Saturday night near the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 19th Street.

Deputies fired back at the suspect, so the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating that shooting. Deputies were not wounded during the shooting.

1 DEAD, 1 INJURED

Bernie Jean, 37, a Pompano Beach resident, died on Sunday morning outside of the Take 1 Lounge, at 801 NE 62nd St. The shooter who killed him also injured a bystander and fled the crime scene.

2 INJURED

There was also a shooting at the Shato, a downtown Fort Lauderdale nightclub, near the intersection of Southwest Second Street and Nugent Avenue. Two people were injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with video related to the fatal shooting to visit this page and submit it as evidence. They are also asking anyone with information to call Detective M. Benson at 954-828-6561 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email