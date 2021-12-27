Body of man pulled from lake in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after divers pulled out the body of a man from a lake Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to police, an anonymous person called police shortly before 10:30 a.m. and reported that there was a body floating in a lake in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard.

Police divers responded to the scene and removed the body from the water.

Further details about what led up to the man’s death were not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.