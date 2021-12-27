Long lines continue at coronavirus testing sites in South Florida

The coronavirus testing sites at ZooMiami and Tropical Park were experiencing high demand on Monday morning ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The coronavirus testing sites are experiencing a high demand on Monday amid the spread of the omicron variant, holiday parties, and the end-of-year travel season.

There were long lines on Monday morning at the sites in Tropical Park, ZooMiami, Mills Pond Park, and at C.B. Smith Park.

The Florida Department of Health reported nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases to The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the second consecutive day the state set a new record for daily case increase.

The 32,850 new cases attributed to Friday in the latest federal data surpassed the previous record of 31,758 from Thursday — amid a surge of omicron variant cases. The previous record was on Aug. 26 with 27,669 coronavirus cases.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 data report, released Friday evening, the statewide new-case positivity rate rose to 13.8% this week, up from 5.3% last week and 2.6% the week before.

The positivity rate in Broward County was 19.1%, Palm Beach was 17.1%, Miami-Dade was 16.6% and Monroe was 15.3%.

At 6,472 deaths out of 702,309 cases, Miami-Dade is the ninth county in the country with the highest number of deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to an analysis by epidemiologists with Johns Hopkins University.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.