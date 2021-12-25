75º
Florida breaks state’s daily coronavirus cases record twice this week

MIAMI – Florida reported nearly 33,000 new COVID-19 cases to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Friday. It’s the second consecutive day the state sets a new record for daily case increase.

The 32,850 new cases attributed to the past day in the latest federal data surpasses the previous record of 31,758 from Thursday — amid a surge of omicron variant cases. The previous record was on Aug. 26 with 27,669 coronavirus cases.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 data report, released Friday evening, the statewide new-case positivity rate rose to 13.8% this week, up from 5.3% last week and 2.6% the week before.

At 6,472 deaths out of 702,309 cases, Miami-Dade is the ninth county in the country with the highest number of deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to an analysis by epidemiologists with Johns Hopkins University.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.

See Florida’s weekly COVID-19 report below:

