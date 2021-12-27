Residents of mobile home park concerned for safety after another shooting at nearby nightclub

It’s at least the fourth time this year that a shooting has been reported at the Take 1 Lounge.

Residents of a Fort Lauderdale mobile home park are on edge after shots break out at a nearby nightclub, killing one person.

Those living by the club say they’ve had enough.

The rapid gunfire jolted people out of bed on Sunday morning in the Cypress Creek Mobile Home Country Club.

“Very concerned,” said one resident who didn’t want to be identified, but said neighbors are living in fear. “Terrorized. My parents live here. You know, stray bullets don’t discriminate against anybody.”

Police said 37-year-old Bernie Jean was shot and killed in the shooting, while another was also hurt.

James Manoli, owner of Cypress Creek, is deeply concerned.

“We have told them over and over someone would eventually lose their life,” Manoli said.

Back in May, we showed you a video of gunfire being heard in neighboring surveillance cameras and a woman sleeping on her floor to feel safer in case gunfire erupts.

A Local 10 investigation discovered there were more than 150 calls for service from April 2020 to May 2021.

Police continue to look for the shooter and people living nearby are hoping for a resolution.