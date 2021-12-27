Woman suffering from memory loss disappears over weekend

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday.

According to authorities, Monica Bernard was reported missing around 11 p.m. Sunday, however she had already been missing since around 9 a.m.

Police said Bernard was last seen leaving her apartment in the 1200 block of Southwest 101st Terrace on foot.

Bernard is described by police as a Black woman, who is 5 feet tall and about 130 pounds. She has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and gold blouse, short blue jeans, one white shoe and one white and pink shoe.

Police said Bernard suffers from memory loss and does not have access to her medications.

They said she did not take her cellphone with her.