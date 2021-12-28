Burglars damage small businesses during failed plan to steal from jewelry store

The burglars broke down walls and spray-painted the lens of a surveillance camera. It was all part of a failed attempt to get steal from a jewelry store.

MIAMI – Burglars broke down walls and spray-painted the lens of a surveillance camera. It was all part of a failed plan to steal from a jewelry store in Miami.

To get to the jewelry store, a burglar broke through the walls of neighboring businesses at a strip mall off Northwest Seventh Street.

Elizabeth Boix, a business owner, said the burglars caused damages inside her restaurant and a Botanica, a shop that deals in herbs and charms.

The burglars’ plan failed when the jewelry store’s security sensors went off and they fled.

Miami detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglars to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305- 471-8477.