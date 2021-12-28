Police: Man throws out stolen gun after officers respond to dispute with estranged girlfriend

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he kicked the door to his girlfriend’s apartment and then threw a stolen handgun into a flower bed, authorities said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at the Banyan Bay apartments in Coconut Creek.

According to police, after kicking the door to his estranged girlfriend’s apartment, Ryan Lockhart, of Margate, was found by officers outside the apartment unit holding a knife.

Police said Lockhart dropped the knife once he saw the officers and ran to the back of the building, where he threw a stolen handgun into a flower bed.

He was then taken into custody.

Police said it was discovered that the handgun was stolen out of Plantation.

Lockhart was arrested on charges of armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed gun without a permit, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Broward County Jail.

No injuries were reported during the incident.