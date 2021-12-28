Woman gunned down while driving vehicle in parking lot of apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while driving through the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at the Cypress Grove Apartment Complex at 4231 NW 19th St.

According to Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, multiple people called 911 to report that a vehicle had struck several other vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver of that vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He said she was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died.

A description of the shooter was not immediately known and detectives are canvassing the area for any leads.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.