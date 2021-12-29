Caught on Camera: 2 men take dog that wandered out of Miami business

A South Florida woman is pleading for two men who took her dog to come forward to return her beloved pet.

MIAMI – A pet owner is asking for help finding her missing dog after two men were captured on surveillance video with the Shih Tzu named Potato.

Christina Pino told Local 10 News that Potato was taken on Dec. 23.

Surveillance video shows two men outside a window treatment store on Northeast 59th Street, west of Fourth Avenue, in the City of Miami.

Pino believes her dog, who was wearing a green collar but no tags, slipped out the front door of the business and encountered the men seen in the video playing with the dog in the grass.

One of the men is then seen picking the dog up and the two men walk away with him.

Potato’s owner doesn’t believe this was a malicious theft, and believes the men may have thought they encountered a dog that was lost, but wishes the men would have asked around a little first to see if anyone knew who owned the dog before walking away with him.

Pino said her family is now doing everything they can to find him and bring him home, including by hiring a pet detective.

“I don’t think that they had bad intentions with Potato. I think that maybe they were playing with him. He’s a really cute dog,” Pino said. “We’ve been placing signs and just hoping that the community can reach people to find him and bring him home safely because he was our pet and we really love him and miss him.”

Pino is asking for Potato to be brought back to the business in Miami where he was found outside of and is offering a $3,500 reward for his return, no questions asked.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.