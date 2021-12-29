‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider wins 20th game

MIAMI – Amy Schneider is making “Jeopardy!” history. On Tuesday night, she won for the 20th time.

The 42-year-old engineering manager from Oakland, California, has $768,600 in winnings.

During her Nov. 17 debut on the show, she became the first openly transgender contestant to compete.

To set the single-game winnings record, Schneider will have to beat James Holzhauer, who broke the record with 32 consecutive wins and $131,127 in winnings in 2019.

