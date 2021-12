The U.S. Coast Guard shared this photo of a small plane crash on Wednesday off of the Florida Keys.

MARATHON, Fla. – A small plane crashed into the ocean on Wednesday about 10 miles north of the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Station Marathon crew and a good Samaritan rescued three people from the downed aircraft north of the Marathon International Airport.

The Coat Guard took the plane’s aircrew, who suffered minor injuries ashore for emergency medical service.