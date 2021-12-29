75º
Surveillance video shows explosion of Rabbi’s mailbox possibly from fireworks

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Miami Gardens Police are investigating a Rabbi’s mailbox blown apart possibly by fireworks.

It was all caught on camera. A group is seen walking by the home before someone puts something in it. Moments later the mailbox blows up.

Rabbi Kleinman told Local 10 his children heard two loud booms.

“I get outside. I see the mailbox disappear and I thought in the beginning it get hit by a car, but when I get close it’s all smashed in the middle of the street.” Kleinman said.

It happened Tuesday in Miami Gardens. Rabbi Kleinman said his home is also listed as a Synagogue and he serves as the Rabbi for the area.

Police are looking into if this was a targeted incident and looking for the group seen on video.

