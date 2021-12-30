South African study: 2 doses of J&J vaccine 85% effective against hospitalizations

FILE - A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A study of health care workers in South Africa found that two doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine offer 85% protection against hospitalizations from the omicron variant, ABC News reported Thursday.

The company has also announced that its vaccine likely also works well as a booster for those who originally received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration endorsed the J&J booster shot in October.

J&J told the FDA that an extra dose adds important protection as early as two months after initial vaccination — but that it might work better if people wait until six months later.

Unable to settle the best timing, the FDA’s advisory panel voted unanimously that the booster should be offered at least two months after people got their earlier shot.

“I think this frankly was always a two-dose vaccine,” said FDA adviser Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It would be hard to recommend this as a single-dose vaccine at this point.”

Adding to the debate’s complexity, new research also suggests that J&J recipients might have a stronger immune response if their booster dose is from a competing brand.

Preliminary results from an ongoing study of different ways to “mix and match” different shots showed that a booster of any sort revved up people’s levels of virus-fighting antibodies — at least for a few weeks. And the most dramatic jump came from giving a Pfizer or Moderna shot after the single-dose J&J vaccination.