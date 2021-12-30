Tiger attacks worker who put his arm through fence at Naples Zoo, deputies say

The ABC News affiliate in Collier County took this photo of the entrance at the Naples Zoo on Wednesday night after a tiger attacked a worker.

NAPLES, Fla. – A 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Naples Zoo attacked a man on Wednesday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who works cleaning after the zoo is closed, put his arm through a fence and the tiger took a hold of his arm, deputies said.

“The man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities.” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

The male tiger was biting his arm when a deputy decided to shoot and the tiger retreated to the back of the enclosure, according to deputies.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers. He suffered serious injuries.

The man was in an unauthorized area and he was not allowed to get close to the animal enclosures, deputies said.

“We have flown a drone into the enclosure and the tiger is not responding. A veterinarian has sedated the animal and will examine it when it is safe to do so,” Rambosk said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the Malayan tiger as critically endangered.

