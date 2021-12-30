UM students to start spring classes remotely

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Amid an increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the highly-contagious omicron variant, the University of Miami will begin the spring semester with virtual classes on Jan. 8.

The university will allow students in clinical rotations to continue as scheduled.

Once they are allowed to return on campus, students will need proof of a negative coronavirus test within 48 to 72 hours of arrival. Residential students will have to test again upon arrival.

The university is also postponing indoor activities and requires the use of face masks indoors. The university’s definition of fully vaccinated now includes the booster shot. Unvaccinated students are required to undergo testing twice a week.

The tentative return to the classrooms is on Jan. 31.

Related reports

South Florida, 11 p.m., Wednesday

The Florida Department of Health reported nearly 47,000 new cases to the CDC on Tuesday. More testing sites open in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Washington, 11 p.m., Wednesday