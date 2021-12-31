79º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Family seeks answers in death of teen found in Palm Beach County pond

The Associated Press

Tags: Palm Beach County
(WPLG)

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida family is seeking answers after a 14-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond days after he failed to return home the last day of school before the holiday break.

Family members and friends of Vensly Maxime gathered Wednesday night for a march outside the Palm Beach County middle school the teen attended.

He didn’t return home from Crestwood Middle School on Dec. 22.

His body was found in a nearby retention pond on Christmas Day. Relatives want to know what happened.

A sheriff’s investigation found the teen didn’t drown.

Officials are awaiting toxicology results from the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.