Family seeks answers in death of teen found in Palm Beach County pond

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida family is seeking answers after a 14-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond days after he failed to return home the last day of school before the holiday break.

Family members and friends of Vensly Maxime gathered Wednesday night for a march outside the Palm Beach County middle school the teen attended.

He didn’t return home from Crestwood Middle School on Dec. 22.

His body was found in a nearby retention pond on Christmas Day. Relatives want to know what happened.

A sheriff’s investigation found the teen didn’t drown.

Officials are awaiting toxicology results from the medical examiner’s office.