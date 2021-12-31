Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A man was arrested early Thursday morning on accusations that he promised to save a woman from her pimp in Chicago, but instead brought her to South Florida, took all of her money and forced her to prostitute for him, authorities said.

According to Miami Springs police, officers were called to a hotel on Northwest 36th Street early Thursday morning and the victim told them that the suspect, Dennis Washington, was forcing her to work as a prostitute.

Police said Washington was found on the fifth floor of the hotel as he was heading toward the elevators.

He was immediately detained by the officers, but then charged at them while they were waiting on a check of his criminal background, authorities said.

Police said Washington was eventually taken into custody.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that Washington had met the victim in the Chicago area in November, where she had been forced to prostitute for another man.

Police said Washington told the victim he would “save her” and she left with him.

The victim told police that she was given illegal drugs and woke up the next day to find that Washington had taken all of her money and identification.

She said he told her she was going to prostitute for him and then arranged “dates” for the victim over the next several weeks.

According to police, Washington brought the victim to Miami Springs on or around Tuesday and forced her to continue to prostitute for him by “using force, fraud, coercion and drugs, which he knew the victim was addicted to.”

Washington faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, human trafficking, unlawful use of a communications device, renting a space for prostitution, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.