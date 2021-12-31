Miami, Fort Lauderdale ready to welcome in 2022 with city sponsored celebrations

MIAMI, Fla. – The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations with some tweaks in place to accommodate safety measures as the new year rings in still with a pandemic swirling.

Vendors were setting up Friday afternoon at Bayfront Park and workers were putting the final touches on the big stage, the centerpiece of the New Year’s Eve bash. The event had been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Tony Alvelo, the event’s producer, said there will be 50 sanitizing stations located throughout the park.

“Of course, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask if they choose. It is not mandated here in the city, in the state, but that’s up to every individual,” Alvelo said.

The Big Orange by Mr. Neon will not be rising this year after the crew in charge of installing it came down with COVID-19. Instead, the orange will rise in the form of a laser light show.

Organizers and law enforcement said they have worked together on a plan for safety and crowd control.

New Year's Eve celebrations planned for Miami and Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

The City of Miami’s Interim Police Chief Manny Morales said: “We are very confident that we have a robust safety plan for the safety of all the attendees who want to come.”

With performances from Cuban superstars Gente De Zona, and Willy Chirino just to name a few, the concert will stream live online for those who prefer to party at home.

“Those are the decision that individuals have to make — if they want to watch it at home or if they want to come here,” said Joe Carollo, city commissioner and chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust.

The Bayfront Park bash’s official show begins with live music at 6 p.m. The park, at 301 Biscayne Boulevard, opens at noon and will close at 2 a.m.

In Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale, crews are finalizing preparations for the Downtown Countdown, which features food, live music from the band Southern Blood and others and the annual anchor drop at midnight.

The Downtown Countdown in Fort Lauderdale is at Southwest 2nd Street and Fifth Avenue. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with family activities and live music starts at 5:45 p.m. A kids countdown is planned for 7 p.m. Music continues until 1 a.m.

On Miami Beach, Orchestra Miami performs in Collins Park. The event takes place on the beach, east of Collins Avenue between 21st and 22nd streets (Collins Park). Festivities begin at 7 p.m. with performances by members of the orchestra. The orchestra takes the stage at 10 p.m. and the performance ends with fireworks sponsored by the city.

In Key West, the 24th Annual Red Shoe Drop is outside of the Bourbon Street Pub, 724 Duval St., Key West. The event begins at 9 p.m.