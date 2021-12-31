Report: Actress, comedian Betty White dead at 99

The iconic American actress and comedian Betty White died Friday morning at age 99, just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday, TMZ has reported.

According to the gossip site, White passed away at her home.

She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

A coffee table book about White’s “100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life” was published earlier this month and, according to the author, Ray Richmond, White was as warm and appealing in person as appearances would have it.

Most famous for her roles as the naïve Rose on “The Golden Girls” and the scheming Sue Ann on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” the vast differences of the roles proves how talented White was, Richmond said.

That, coupled with an impressive work ethic, carried her from a cameo on television in its 1930s infancy to the darling of “Saturday Night Live” in the 21st century, with a myriad of show business gigs along the way.

“You could make a convincing case that Betty White is the most versatile and beloved entertainer in American history,” Richmond told The Associated Press in an interview before her death.

Besides starring in sitcoms and making guest appearances in dozens of others, she was a reliably witty game show host and guest; parade emcee (California’s Rose Parade and New York’s Thanksgiving Day parade) and soap opera actor (“The Bold and the Beautiful”). She dabbled in drama on the big screen (including as a U.S. senator in 1962′s “Advise & Consent”) and on TV (“Bones,” “Boston Legal”).

Hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 — at age 88 — earned her a fifth Emmy Award and a new generation of admirers.