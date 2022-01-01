Surveillance video captures boys taking pit bull from Fort Lauderdale yard

A Fort Lauderdale dog owner is asking for public’s help finding her pit bull that was stolen from her yard the day after Christmas.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a dog being taken from a Fort Lauderdale yard just one day after Christmas.

Now the owner is hoping that a reward and making the video public will help bring her precious pet back.

The video shows the pit bull and another large dog tied up in Nesha Scott’s yard while she was cleaning her home on Northwest 16th Terrace.

“I came out and see one of the dogs was missing and the other dog was tied up,” she said.

The video appears to show two young boys on bikes leaving with the dog. The incident happened Dec. 26.

Scott says her dog Sage just had puppies.

“I’m just hoping that somebody sees her and turns her in, because I have had her since a puppy,” Scott said.

Scott reported the theft to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

In the state of Florida, pets are considered property, meaning thieves could face a grand theft charge depending on the value of the dog.

But Scott simply wants her dog returned to her family.

Ad

“I don’t want to press no charges. I just want my dog back,” she said.

Scott says the dog is chipped and she is offering an $800 reward for her dog’s safe return. Anyone with information about Sage’s whereabouts is asked to call or text Scott at 954-687-8519.