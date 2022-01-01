Thinking of drinking and heading out on roads or water? Law enforcement says don’t

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement will be out in full force on New Year’s Eve and into the early morning of New Year’s day.

“The Florida Highway Patrol wants to ensure that everyone has a happy and safe holiday season,” said Major Robert J. Chandler of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The only way to do this is through vigorous traffic enforcement.”

Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving held a press conference Friday morning saying they want to make sure that no one welcomes 2022 from jail, the hospital, or worse.

With an increased presence on the roads and in the air, law enforcement said they will be actively looking to remove dangerous and impaired drivers.

The same goes for waterways where FWC will be citing and arresting intoxicated boat operators.

“Just like FHP, you will go to jail for boating under the influence,” said Officer Tyson Matthews of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

For too many people, the consequences of drunk driving are life changing.

“On Jan. 24, 2009, my father was crossing the street on foot after giving a speech at a medical conference dinner when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver,” said Heather Geronemus of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Law enforcement and county leaders say that the goal is zero deaths due to driving under-the-influence or boating-under-the-influence related crashes during the New Year’s Holiday.

“I want to make sure when I wake up in the morning tomorrow and I speak to our local enforcement leaders that it was a zero night and it was a positive night with no major accidents or injuries,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.