Hacker breaches Broward Health’s network, gaining access to private patient information

Data breach included financial records and social security numbers

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County
A hacker gained access to Broward Health's network through a third-party provider.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Health confirmed a data breach in which the company said a hacker gained access to their network.

Local 10 News is working to learn how many patients and employees were affected by the breach.

The company said a hacker used a third-party provider to access their network back in October.

That hacker accessed data including names, medical information, social security numbers and financial information.

Broward Health said there is no evidence that the data has been misused.

They are offering identity monitoring to those who are impacted by the breach.

