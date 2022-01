A large fire left significant damage behind at a storage facility in Miami Gardens.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at the Public Storage located along Northwest 27th Avenue and 156th Street.

Local 10 News learned that a driver lost control of their car and crash into the building.

The vehicle then caught on fire, which spread to the facility.

Several units were left charred.

Authorities have not said whether there were any injuries.e