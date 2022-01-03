AAA: Florida gas prices in 2021 were highest in seven years

Gas prices rose throughout last year, but the end of the year saw prices “slowly moving lower,” the American Automobile Association announced Monday morning in a news release.

According to AAA, the state average declined 2 cents in the past two weeks, averaging $3.21 per gallon over the weekend, however 2021 saw the highest gas prices in the state in seven years.

“Since it began, the pandemic has caused a rollercoaster ride for prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices plummeted in 2020 when lockdowns led to lower fuel demand, causing a glut in global fuel supplies. As a result, many countries cut back on crude production, leaving the market vulnerable to what would happen next. In 2021, vaccinations rolled out and demand came roaring back much faster than oil production. As a result, fuel prices skyrocketed to levels not seen in seven years.

“For now, it appears these higher gas prices will hang around well into 2022. Motorists should expect continued volatility at the pump, as prices will likely ebb and flow, based on news about the pandemic and its implications on global supply and demand.”

Below is a list of the annual average price for gas in Florida:

2021: $2.93

2020: $2.11

2019: $2.49

2018: $2.65

2017: $2.37

2016: $2.12

2015: $2.36

2014: $3.34

2013: $3.49

According to AAA, the average price for gasoline in Florida started at a low of $2.19 per gallon at the beginning of last year, reaching a high of $3.36 per gallon on Nov. 19.

AAA reports that Florida drivers currently spend about $48 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank.

The most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach/Boca Raton, Naples and Fort Lauderdale with the least expensive being Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, Tallahassee and Punta Gorda.

Here are some tips from AAA on how to save some money on gasoline: