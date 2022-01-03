Man, woman found shot to death inside northwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Sunday night in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers were called to a home at 17240 NW 64th Ave. shortly before 9:30 p.m. regarding shots being fired.

Rodriguez said officers arrived at the home to find a woman and man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced both dead at the scene.

Rodriguez said the shooting was domestic-related.

No other details were immediately released.