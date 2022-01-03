Miami Mayor Francis Suarez elected President of the US Conference of Mayors

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is taking charge on the national front, becoming the new President of the US Conference of Mayors.

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is taking charge on the national front, becoming the new President of the US Conference of Mayors.

Suarez received a majority of votes from mayors across the country.

He becomes the the 80th President of the US Conference of Mayors.

Nearly two dozen mayors from across the country came to Miami for Suarez’s swearing in ceremony.

The role puts Suarez on the national stage when it comes to various issues facing American cities such as inflation, homelessness, affordable housing, and climate change.

He said the first priority will be finding ways to work with city leaders across the country to tackle those problems and more.

Suarez also highlighted Miami’s booming tech field.

“This collaboration that is in front of us is one that we need to embark on together, and it’s not about us, it’s not about one city, it’s about our children and it’s about their children,” he said.

Ad

He also mentioned the urgent issue facing us all right now, the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge being felt across most of the country.

The new role won’t affect Suarez’s responsibility as Miami’s mayor.