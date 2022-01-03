South Florida native Antonio Brown out of a job following outburst during game between Bucs and Jets

Antonio Brown was getting very close to about $1 million in contract incentives, but the wide receiver had a meltdown mid-game on Sunday and is no longer a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Antonio Brown was getting very close to about $1 million in contract incentives, but the wide receiver had a meltdown mid-game on Sunday and is no longer a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

It happened during Sunday’s game between the Bucs and New York Jets.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Brown had a sudden sideline tantrum in the middle of the third quarter.

He ripped off his shoulder pads before throwing his shirt and gloves into the stands.

Brown then stormed off the field.

Shortly after, he was dismissed from the team.

NFL Network reported that Brown left the game because he didn’t want to play on an injured ankle.

Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians has since said he hoped the best for his former player.

Teammate Tom Brady asked for compassion in the wake of Brown’s dramatic departure .

“I think everyone should have compassion and be empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening,” Brady said.

Ad

During the season, Brown missed five games due to injury and three more after a suspension related to a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

It’s the latest in Brown’s string of controversies and peculiar behavior.

Back in 2020, the Miami native was arrested for burglary with battery and criminal mischief.

Brown has not made an official statement since leaving the field Sunday, but he did post a photo on Instagram with the caption, “I know the game was still going I left cause I’m a super gremlin.”