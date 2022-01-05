BSO: Rapid gunfire on New Year’s Eve leads to arrest of man, seizure of 13 guns

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested and 13 guns were seized from his home after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert on New Year’s Eve in central Broward, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The ShotSpotter alert was received around 8:40 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 1200 block of Northwest 30th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, responding deputies heard a barrage of rapid gunfire when they arrived outside the home and took cover.

A short time later, they heard another barrage of rounds, authorities said.

“Deputies established a perimeter around the residence, called in Aviation and K-9 units for assistance, ordered the occupants of the home outside and secured a search warrant for the home,” a BSO news release stated. “Deputies searched the home along with investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.”

Authorities said deputies seized 13 guns, two short barrel rifles, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

“This case shows why ShotSpotter is such an invaluable investigative tool,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “In this case, as in many others, no one in this neighborhood called 911 to report the gunfire. The ShotSpotter alert allowed deputies to respond to this scene quickly, understand the dangers involved and make an arrest, all while removing a significant number of weapons and ammunition from the streets.”

The owner of the guns and ammunition, Willie Pickett, 51, was arrested on two counts of possession of a short barrel rifle.

No injuries were reported.