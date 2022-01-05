Car thief caught on camera at Victoria Park home

It was 4 a.m. Tuesday when the homeowners say the thief entered their house in the Victoria Park neighborhood from an unlocked side door.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In a bold crime, a man rummaged around a Victoria Park home for 30 minutes and took key fobs and a car, but he did leave behind a critical clue — an image of his face caught on camera.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said burglary victim Grant Stevens. “It’s very bizarre.”

It was 4 a.m. Tuesday when the homeowners say the thief entered their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood from an unlocked side door.

Stevens, who had been sound asleep on the third floor, said the man was apparently looking through the house for tools, leaving the garage a mess and taking sunglasses and key fobs.

“He ended up walking out with the fob to my car as well as one of the other cars and decided to take mine,” Stevens said.

He can track his car on an app and it was located three hours later in Deerfield Beach.

And even more bizarre: “I actually parked with pretty much no gas,” Stevens said. “In the process of all of this, he filled the tank up and then left the car.”

Ad

Strange, baffling, and bold.

Stevens and his friends are thankful they weren’t hurt in this bizarre ordeal.

“Grateful that it turned out this way,” he said. “But pretty alarming that it all happened to begin with.”

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating.

If you recognize the suspect in the video, you are asked to call Det. Grant Moule at 954-828-6032 or Broward CrimeStoppers, 954-493-8477.