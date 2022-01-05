Driver of stolen minivan flees scene after crash in Davie, witnesses say

Several vehicles were involved in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Davie, authorities confirmed.

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for the driver of a minivan who fled the scene after a crash involving several vehicles.

The hit-and-run occurred overnight at the corner of Stirling Road and University Drive.

Video taken at the scene shows that the minivan struck a light pole, causing significant front-end damage to the vehicle and causing the airbags to deploy.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that the van was stolen and the driver fled on foot after the crash.

All of the vehicles involved were eventually towed away from the scene.

Police did not immediately confirm whether anyone was injured or the exact number of vehicles involved in the crash.